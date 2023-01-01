1 Saint Helena pound to Bahamian dollars

Convert SHP to BSD at the real exchange rate

1 shp
1.26 bsd

1.00000 SHP = 1.25980 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 SHP1.25980 BSD
5 SHP6.29900 BSD
10 SHP12.59800 BSD
20 SHP25.19600 BSD
50 SHP62.99000 BSD
100 SHP125.98000 BSD
250 SHP314.95000 BSD
500 SHP629.90000 BSD
1000 SHP1259.80000 BSD
2000 SHP2519.60000 BSD
5000 SHP6299.00000 BSD
10000 SHP12598.00000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BSD0.79378 SHP
5 BSD3.96888 SHP
10 BSD7.93777 SHP
20 BSD15.87554 SHP
50 BSD39.68885 SHP
100 BSD79.37770 SHP
250 BSD198.44425 SHP
500 BSD396.88850 SHP
1000 BSD793.77700 SHP
2000 BSD1587.55400 SHP
5000 BSD3968.88500 SHP
10000 BSD7937.77000 SHP