1 Saint Helena pound to Bahamian dollars

Convert SHP to BSD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = B$1.265 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
SHP to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BSD
1 SHP to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.30401.3427
Low1.26191.2619
Average1.28621.3067
Change-2.57%-4.30%
1 SHP to BSD stats

The performance of SHP to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3040 and a 30 day low of 1.2619. This means the 30 day average was 1.2862. The change for SHP to BSD was -2.57.

The performance of SHP to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3427 and a 90 day low of 1.2619. This means the 90 day average was 1.3067. The change for SHP to BSD was -4.30.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34318.0671.3961.703
1 GBP1.26511.2011.9381.69822.8461.7652.153
1 EUR1.0530.83211.6141.41419.021.4691.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7870.9111.111

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 SHP1.26455 BSD
5 SHP6.32275 BSD
10 SHP12.64550 BSD
20 SHP25.29100 BSD
50 SHP63.22750 BSD
100 SHP126.45500 BSD
250 SHP316.13750 BSD
500 SHP632.27500 BSD
1000 SHP1,264.55000 BSD
2000 SHP2,529.10000 BSD
5000 SHP6,322.75000 BSD
10000 SHP12,645.50000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BSD0.79080 SHP
5 BSD3.95398 SHP
10 BSD7.90795 SHP
20 BSD15.81590 SHP
50 BSD39.53975 SHP
100 BSD79.07950 SHP
250 BSD197.69875 SHP
500 BSD395.39750 SHP
1000 BSD790.79500 SHP
2000 BSD1,581.59000 SHP
5000 BSD3,953.97500 SHP
10000 BSD7,907.95000 SHP