10 thousand Bahamian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BSD to SHP at the real exchange rate

10,000 bsd
8,035.68 shp

1.000 BSD = 0.8036 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7541.4641.6490.9717.765
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9291.7151.931.13620.803
1 USD0.9410.804183.5141.3781.5510.91316.716
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BSD0.80357 SHP
5 BSD4.01784 SHP
10 BSD8.03568 SHP
20 BSD16.07136 SHP
50 BSD40.17840 SHP
100 BSD80.35680 SHP
250 BSD200.89200 SHP
500 BSD401.78400 SHP
1000 BSD803.56800 SHP
2000 BSD1,607.13600 SHP
5000 BSD4,017.84000 SHP
10000 BSD8,035.68000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 SHP1.24445 BSD
5 SHP6.22225 BSD
10 SHP12.44450 BSD
20 SHP24.88900 BSD
50 SHP62.22250 BSD
100 SHP124.44500 BSD
250 SHP311.11250 BSD
500 SHP622.22500 BSD
1000 SHP1,244.45000 BSD
2000 SHP2,488.90000 BSD
5000 SHP6,222.25000 BSD
10000 SHP12,444.50000 BSD