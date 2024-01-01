5,000 Seychellois rupees to Aruban florins

Convert SCR to AWG at the real exchange rate

5,000 scr
645.23 awg

₨1.000 SCR = ƒ0.1290 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 SCR to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13680.1368
Low0.11940.1194
Average0.12870.1286
Change8.07%-1.03%
View full history

1 SCR to AWG stats

The performance of SCR to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1368 and a 30 day low of 0.1194. This means the 30 day average was 0.1287. The change for SCR to AWG was 8.07.

The performance of SCR to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1368 and a 90 day low of 0.1194. This means the 90 day average was 0.1286. The change for SCR to AWG was -1.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7371.4971.6460.93921.863
1 GBP1.18711.311110.1111.7771.9541.11525.959
1 USD0.9050.763183.9711.3551.490.8519.796
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 SCR0.12905 AWG
5 SCR0.64523 AWG
10 SCR1.29046 AWG
20 SCR2.58092 AWG
50 SCR6.45230 AWG
100 SCR12.90460 AWG
250 SCR32.26150 AWG
500 SCR64.52300 AWG
1000 SCR129.04600 AWG
2000 SCR258.09200 AWG
5000 SCR645.23000 AWG
10000 SCR1,290.46000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Seychellois Rupee
1 AWG7.74916 SCR
5 AWG38.74580 SCR
10 AWG77.49160 SCR
20 AWG154.98320 SCR
50 AWG387.45800 SCR
100 AWG774.91600 SCR
250 AWG1,937.29000 SCR
500 AWG3,874.58000 SCR
1000 AWG7,749.16000 SCR
2000 AWG15,498.32000 SCR
5000 AWG38,745.80000 SCR
10000 AWG77,491.60000 SCR