100 Seychellois rupees to Armenian drams

Convert SCR to AMD at the real exchange rate

100 scr
2,763.81 amd

₨1.000 SCR = ֏27.64 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
SCR to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AMD
1 SCR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.668029.6680
Low25.899825.8998
Average27.881827.8589
Change7.22%-1.69%
1 SCR to AMD stats

The performance of SCR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.6680 and a 30 day low of 25.8998. This means the 30 day average was 27.8818. The change for SCR to AMD was 7.22.

The performance of SCR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.6680 and a 90 day low of 25.8998. This means the 90 day average was 27.8589. The change for SCR to AMD was -1.69.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 SCR27.63810 AMD
5 SCR138.19050 AMD
10 SCR276.38100 AMD
20 SCR552.76200 AMD
50 SCR1,381.90500 AMD
100 SCR2,763.81000 AMD
250 SCR6,909.52500 AMD
500 SCR13,819.05000 AMD
1000 SCR27,638.10000 AMD
2000 SCR55,276.20000 AMD
5000 SCR138,190.50000 AMD
10000 SCR276,381.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Seychellois Rupee
1 AMD0.03618 SCR
5 AMD0.18091 SCR
10 AMD0.36182 SCR
20 AMD0.72364 SCR
50 AMD1.80910 SCR
100 AMD3.61819 SCR
250 AMD9.04548 SCR
500 AMD18.09095 SCR
1000 AMD36.18190 SCR
2000 AMD72.36380 SCR
5000 AMD180.90950 SCR
10000 AMD361.81900 SCR