250 Namibian dollars to Euros

Convert NAD to EUR at the real exchange rate

250 nad
12.32 eur

1.00000 NAD = 0.04926 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Euro
1 NAD0.04926 EUR
5 NAD0.24632 EUR
10 NAD0.49264 EUR
20 NAD0.98529 EUR
50 NAD2.46321 EUR
100 NAD4.92643 EUR
250 NAD12.31607 EUR
500 NAD24.63215 EUR
1000 NAD49.26430 EUR
2000 NAD98.52860 EUR
5000 NAD246.32150 EUR
10000 NAD492.64300 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Namibian Dollar
1 EUR20.29870 NAD
5 EUR101.49350 NAD
10 EUR202.98700 NAD
20 EUR405.97400 NAD
50 EUR1014.93500 NAD
100 EUR2029.87000 NAD
250 EUR5074.67500 NAD
500 EUR10149.35000 NAD
1000 EUR20298.70000 NAD
2000 EUR40597.40000 NAD
5000 EUR101493.50000 NAD
10000 EUR202987.00000 NAD