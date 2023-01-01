1 Mozambican metical to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MZN to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 mzn
1.31 btn

1.00000 MZN = 1.30567 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MZN1.30567 BTN
5 MZN6.52835 BTN
10 MZN13.05670 BTN
20 MZN26.11340 BTN
50 MZN65.28350 BTN
100 MZN130.56700 BTN
250 MZN326.41750 BTN
500 MZN652.83500 BTN
1000 MZN1305.67000 BTN
2000 MZN2611.34000 BTN
5000 MZN6528.35000 BTN
10000 MZN13056.70000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mozambican Metical
1 BTN0.76589 MZN
5 BTN3.82945 MZN
10 BTN7.65889 MZN
20 BTN15.31778 MZN
50 BTN38.29445 MZN
100 BTN76.58890 MZN
250 BTN191.47225 MZN
500 BTN382.94450 MZN
1000 BTN765.88900 MZN
2000 BTN1531.77800 MZN
5000 BTN3829.44500 MZN
10000 BTN7658.89000 MZN