20 Malaysian ringgits to Rwandan francs

Convert MYR to RWF at the real exchange rate

20 myr
5324 rwf

1.00000 MYR = 266.20300 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Rwandan Franc
1 MYR266.20300 RWF
5 MYR1331.01500 RWF
10 MYR2662.03000 RWF
20 MYR5324.06000 RWF
50 MYR13310.15000 RWF
100 MYR26620.30000 RWF
250 MYR66550.75000 RWF
500 MYR133101.50000 RWF
1000 MYR266203.00000 RWF
2000 MYR532406.00000 RWF
5000 MYR1331015.00000 RWF
10000 MYR2662030.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RWF0.00376 MYR
5 RWF0.01878 MYR
10 RWF0.03757 MYR
20 RWF0.07513 MYR
50 RWF0.18783 MYR
100 RWF0.37565 MYR
250 RWF0.93913 MYR
500 RWF1.87827 MYR
1000 RWF3.75653 MYR
2000 RWF7.51306 MYR
5000 RWF18.78265 MYR
10000 RWF37.56530 MYR