5 Mexican pesos to Guernsey pounds

Convert MXN to GGP at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
0.23 ggp

1.00000 MXN = 0.04556 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.917051.356183.39850.7916720.87311.510924.931
1 EUR1.090411.4786990.93770.86320.951951.64755.37676
1 CAD0.7374090.676274161.49880.5837860.6438321.114163.63616
1 INR0.01199060.01099650.016260510.009492640.0104690.01811680.0591258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Guernsey pound
1 MXN0.04556 GGP
5 MXN0.22780 GGP
10 MXN0.45561 GGP
20 MXN0.91121 GGP
50 MXN2.27803 GGP
100 MXN4.55606 GGP
250 MXN11.39015 GGP
500 MXN22.78030 GGP
1000 MXN45.56060 GGP
2000 MXN91.12120 GGP
5000 MXN227.80300 GGP
10000 MXN455.60600 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Mexican Peso
1 GGP21.94880 MXN
5 GGP109.74400 MXN
10 GGP219.48800 MXN
20 GGP438.97600 MXN
50 GGP1097.44000 MXN
100 GGP2194.88000 MXN
250 GGP5487.20000 MXN
500 GGP10974.40000 MXN
1000 GGP21948.80000 MXN
2000 GGP43897.60000 MXN
5000 GGP109744.00000 MXN
10000 GGP219488.00000 MXN