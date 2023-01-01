10 Malawian kwachas to New Zealand dollars

10 mwk
0.01 nzd

1.00000 MWK = 0.00096 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / New Zealand Dollar
1 MWK0.00096 NZD
5 MWK0.00478 NZD
10 MWK0.00957 NZD
20 MWK0.01913 NZD
50 MWK0.04783 NZD
100 MWK0.09567 NZD
250 MWK0.23917 NZD
500 MWK0.47833 NZD
1000 MWK0.95667 NZD
2000 MWK1.91334 NZD
5000 MWK4.78334 NZD
10000 MWK9.56668 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 NZD1045.29000 MWK
5 NZD5226.45000 MWK
10 NZD10452.90000 MWK
20 NZD20905.80000 MWK
50 NZD52264.50000 MWK
100 NZD104529.00000 MWK
250 NZD261322.50000 MWK
500 NZD522645.00000 MWK
1000 NZD1045290.00000 MWK
2000 NZD2090580.00000 MWK
5000 NZD5226450.00000 MWK
10000 NZD10452900.00000 MWK