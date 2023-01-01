1 thousand Mauritian rupees to South African rand

Convert MUR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
421.66 zar

1.00000 MUR = 0.42166 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / South African Rand
1 MUR0.42166 ZAR
5 MUR2.10832 ZAR
10 MUR4.21663 ZAR
20 MUR8.43326 ZAR
50 MUR21.08315 ZAR
100 MUR42.16630 ZAR
250 MUR105.41575 ZAR
500 MUR210.83150 ZAR
1000 MUR421.66300 ZAR
2000 MUR843.32600 ZAR
5000 MUR2108.31500 ZAR
10000 MUR4216.63000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mauritian Rupee
1 ZAR2.37156 MUR
5 ZAR11.85780 MUR
10 ZAR23.71560 MUR
20 ZAR47.43120 MUR
50 ZAR118.57800 MUR
100 ZAR237.15600 MUR
250 ZAR592.89000 MUR
500 ZAR1185.78000 MUR
1000 ZAR2371.56000 MUR
2000 ZAR4743.12000 MUR
5000 ZAR11857.80000 MUR
10000 ZAR23715.60000 MUR