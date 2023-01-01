20 Mauritian rupees to Omani rials

Convert MUR to OMR

20 mur
0.174 omr

1.00000 MUR = 0.00871 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Omani Rial
1 MUR0.00871 OMR
5 MUR0.04355 OMR
10 MUR0.08710 OMR
20 MUR0.17421 OMR
50 MUR0.43552 OMR
100 MUR0.87104 OMR
250 MUR2.17760 OMR
500 MUR4.35520 OMR
1000 MUR8.71041 OMR
2000 MUR17.42082 OMR
5000 MUR43.55205 OMR
10000 MUR87.10410 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mauritian Rupee
1 OMR114.80500 MUR
5 OMR574.02500 MUR
10 OMR1148.05000 MUR
20 OMR2296.10000 MUR
50 OMR5740.25000 MUR
100 OMR11480.50000 MUR
250 OMR28701.25000 MUR
500 OMR57402.50000 MUR
1000 OMR114805.00000 MUR
2000 OMR229610.00000 MUR
5000 OMR574025.00000 MUR
10000 OMR1148050.00000 MUR