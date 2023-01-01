10 Mauritian rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert MUR to MVR at the real exchange rate

10 mur
3.50 mvr

1.00000 MUR = 0.34977 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MUR0.34977 MVR
5 MUR1.74887 MVR
10 MUR3.49774 MVR
20 MUR6.99548 MVR
50 MUR17.48870 MVR
100 MUR34.97740 MVR
250 MUR87.44350 MVR
500 MUR174.88700 MVR
1000 MUR349.77400 MVR
2000 MUR699.54800 MVR
5000 MUR1748.87000 MVR
10000 MUR3497.74000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Mauritian Rupee
1 MVR2.85899 MUR
5 MVR14.29495 MUR
10 MVR28.58990 MUR
20 MVR57.17980 MUR
50 MVR142.94950 MUR
100 MVR285.89900 MUR
250 MVR714.74750 MUR
500 MVR1429.49500 MUR
1000 MVR2858.99000 MUR
2000 MVR5717.98000 MUR
5000 MVR14294.95000 MUR
10000 MVR28589.90000 MUR