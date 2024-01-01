Mongolian tugriks to Samoan talas today

Convert MNT to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
0.81 wst

1.000 MNT = 0.0008054 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Samoan Tala
1 MNT0.00081 WST
5 MNT0.00403 WST
10 MNT0.00805 WST
20 MNT0.01611 WST
50 MNT0.04027 WST
100 MNT0.08054 WST
250 MNT0.20135 WST
500 MNT0.40269 WST
1000 MNT0.80538 WST
2000 MNT1.61076 WST
5000 MNT4.02691 WST
10000 MNT8.05382 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mongolian Tugrik
1 WST1,241.65000 MNT
5 WST6,208.25000 MNT
10 WST12,416.50000 MNT
20 WST24,833.00000 MNT
50 WST62,082.50000 MNT
100 WST124,165.00000 MNT
250 WST310,412.50000 MNT
500 WST620,825.00000 MNT
1000 WST1,241,650.00000 MNT
2000 WST2,483,300.00000 MNT
5000 WST6,208,250.00000 MNT
10000 WST12,416,500.00000 MNT