Mongolian tugriks to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert MNT to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
148.98 crc

1.000 MNT = 0.1490 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7811.5111.64218.6920.91583.0341.347
1 GBP1.2811.9332.10123.9181.17106.251.723
1 AUD0.6620.51711.08712.3710.60554.9560.891
1 NZD0.6090.4760.92111.3840.55750.5720.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Costa Rican Colón
1 MNT0.14898 CRC
5 MNT0.74490 CRC
10 MNT1.48979 CRC
20 MNT2.97958 CRC
50 MNT7.44895 CRC
100 MNT14.89790 CRC
250 MNT37.24475 CRC
500 MNT74.48950 CRC
1000 MNT148.97900 CRC
2000 MNT297.95800 CRC
5000 MNT744.89500 CRC
10000 MNT1,489.79000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CRC6.71235 MNT
5 CRC33.56175 MNT
10 CRC67.12350 MNT
20 CRC134.24700 MNT
50 CRC335.61750 MNT
100 CRC671.23500 MNT
250 CRC1,678.08750 MNT
500 CRC3,356.17500 MNT
1000 CRC6,712.35000 MNT
2000 CRC13,424.70000 MNT
5000 CRC33,561.75000 MNT
10000 CRC67,123.50000 MNT