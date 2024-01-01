Mongolian tugriks to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert MNT to CRC at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = ₡0.1488 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:54
MNT to CRC conversion chart

CRC
1 MNT to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15200.1557
Low0.14880.1488
Average0.15040.1523
Change-2.04%-4.37%
1 MNT to CRC stats

The performance of MNT to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1520 and a 30 day low of 0.1488. This means the 30 day average was 0.1504. The change for MNT to CRC was -2.04.

The performance of MNT to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1557 and a 90 day low of 0.1488. This means the 90 day average was 0.1523. The change for MNT to CRC was -4.37.

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Costa Rican Colón
1 MNT0.14883 CRC
5 MNT0.74413 CRC
10 MNT1.48826 CRC
20 MNT2.97652 CRC
50 MNT7.44130 CRC
100 MNT14.88260 CRC
250 MNT37.20650 CRC
500 MNT74.41300 CRC
1000 MNT148.82600 CRC
2000 MNT297.65200 CRC
5000 MNT744.13000 CRC
10000 MNT1,488.26000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CRC6.71926 MNT
5 CRC33.59630 MNT
10 CRC67.19260 MNT
20 CRC134.38520 MNT
50 CRC335.96300 MNT
100 CRC671.92600 MNT
250 CRC1,679.81500 MNT
500 CRC3,359.63000 MNT
1000 CRC6,719.26000 MNT
2000 CRC13,438.52000 MNT
5000 CRC33,596.30000 MNT
10000 CRC67,192.60000 MNT