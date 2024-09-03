Mongolian tugrik to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Costa Rican colóns is currently 0.153 today, reflecting a -0.426% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a -1.071% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 0.155 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.153 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.061% decrease in value.