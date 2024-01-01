Malagasy ariaries to Philippine pesos today

Convert MGA to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
12.50 php

1.000 MGA = 0.01250 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
1 EUR10.8541.09390.81.4731.6530.96818.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2641.7241.9351.13221.346
1 USD0.9150.782183.0481.3471.5120.88516.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Philippine Peso
1 MGA0.01250 PHP
5 MGA0.06249 PHP
10 MGA0.12499 PHP
20 MGA0.24998 PHP
50 MGA0.62494 PHP
100 MGA1.24988 PHP
250 MGA3.12470 PHP
500 MGA6.24940 PHP
1000 MGA12.49880 PHP
2000 MGA24.99760 PHP
5000 MGA62.49400 PHP
10000 MGA124.98800 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 PHP80.00790 MGA
5 PHP400.03950 MGA
10 PHP800.07900 MGA
20 PHP1,600.15800 MGA
50 PHP4,000.39500 MGA
100 PHP8,000.79000 MGA
250 PHP20,001.97500 MGA
500 PHP40,003.95000 MGA
1000 PHP80,007.90000 MGA
2000 PHP160,015.80000 MGA
5000 PHP400,039.50000 MGA
10000 PHP800,079.00000 MGA