1.00000 MGA = 0.00019 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:01
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Swiss Franc
1 MGA0.00019 CHF
5 MGA0.00097 CHF
10 MGA0.00194 CHF
20 MGA0.00389 CHF
50 MGA0.00972 CHF
100 MGA0.01943 CHF
250 MGA0.04858 CHF
500 MGA0.09716 CHF
1000 MGA0.19431 CHF
2000 MGA0.38862 CHF
5000 MGA0.97156 CHF
10000 MGA1.94312 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Malagasy Ariary
1 CHF5146.36000 MGA
5 CHF25731.80000 MGA
10 CHF51463.60000 MGA
20 CHF102927.20000 MGA
50 CHF257318.00000 MGA
100 CHF514636.00000 MGA
250 CHF1286590.00000 MGA
500 CHF2573180.00000 MGA
1000 CHF5146360.00000 MGA
2000 CHF10292720.00000 MGA
5000 CHF25731800.00000 MGA
10000 CHF51463600.00000 MGA