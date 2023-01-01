1 Moroccan dirham to Tongan paʻangas

Convert MAD to TOP at the real exchange rate

1 mad
0.23 top

1.00000 MAD = 0.23315 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86741.093291.13841.48731.660140.964318.7298
1 GBP1.1528711.26025105.0651.714571.913821.1117121.5919
1 USD0.914750.793493183.36851.36051.51860.882217.133
1 INR0.01097230.00951790.011994910.01631910.01821550.01058190.205509

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MAD0.23315 TOP
5 MAD1.16573 TOP
10 MAD2.33146 TOP
20 MAD4.66292 TOP
50 MAD11.65730 TOP
100 MAD23.31460 TOP
250 MAD58.28650 TOP
500 MAD116.57300 TOP
1000 MAD233.14600 TOP
2000 MAD466.29200 TOP
5000 MAD1165.73000 TOP
10000 MAD2331.46000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Moroccan Dirham
1 TOP4.28915 MAD
5 TOP21.44575 MAD
10 TOP42.89150 MAD
20 TOP85.78300 MAD
50 TOP214.45750 MAD
100 TOP428.91500 MAD
250 TOP1072.28750 MAD
500 TOP2144.57500 MAD
1000 TOP4289.15000 MAD
2000 TOP8578.30000 MAD
5000 TOP21445.75000 MAD
10000 TOP42891.50000 MAD