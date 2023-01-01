10 thousand Lesotho lotis to Nigerian nairas

Convert LSL to NGN at the real exchange rate

10000 lsl
425047 ngn

1.00000 LSL = 42.50470 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86841.091291.00661.493421.662530.963918.6999
1 GBP1.1515411.25665104.8051.719851.91461.1099721.5352
1 USD0.916450.795767183.40051.36861.523580.883317.137
1 INR0.01098820.009541510.011990310.016410.01826820.01059110.205478

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Nigerian Naira
1 LSL42.50470 NGN
5 LSL212.52350 NGN
10 LSL425.04700 NGN
20 LSL850.09400 NGN
50 LSL2125.23500 NGN
100 LSL4250.47000 NGN
250 LSL10626.17500 NGN
500 LSL21252.35000 NGN
1000 LSL42504.70000 NGN
2000 LSL85009.40000 NGN
5000 LSL212523.50000 NGN
10000 LSL425047.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Lesotho Loti
1 NGN0.02353 LSL
5 NGN0.11763 LSL
10 NGN0.23527 LSL
20 NGN0.47054 LSL
50 NGN1.17634 LSL
100 NGN2.35268 LSL
250 NGN5.88170 LSL
500 NGN11.76340 LSL
1000 NGN23.52680 LSL
2000 NGN47.05360 LSL
5000 NGN117.63400 LSL
10000 NGN235.26800 LSL