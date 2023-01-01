10 Lesotho lotis to Euros

Convert LSL to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 lsl
0.48 eur

1.00000 LSL = 0.04849 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86851.09291.06571.493641.661590.9640518.7222
1 GBP1.1514111.25735104.8551.71981.913191.1100221.5571
1 USD0.915750.795323183.39351.36781.521610.882917.1449
1 INR0.01098110.0095370.011991310.01640180.01824610.01058720.20559

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Euro
1 LSL0.04849 EUR
5 LSL0.24245 EUR
10 LSL0.48491 EUR
20 LSL0.96982 EUR
50 LSL2.42455 EUR
100 LSL4.84909 EUR
250 LSL12.12273 EUR
500 LSL24.24545 EUR
1000 LSL48.49090 EUR
2000 LSL96.98180 EUR
5000 LSL242.45450 EUR
10000 LSL484.90900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Lesotho Loti
1 EUR20.62240 LSL
5 EUR103.11200 LSL
10 EUR206.22400 LSL
20 EUR412.44800 LSL
50 EUR1031.12000 LSL
100 EUR2062.24000 LSL
250 EUR5155.60000 LSL
500 EUR10311.20000 LSL
1000 EUR20622.40000 LSL
2000 EUR41244.80000 LSL
5000 EUR103112.00000 LSL
10000 EUR206224.00000 LSL