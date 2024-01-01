Liberian dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert LRD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 lrd
24.49 myr

1.000 LRD = 0.02449 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8841.4731.6580.96918.245
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3531.7241.941.13321.35
1 USD0.9140.781183.1011.3471.5160.88616.683
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollar

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LRD0.02449 MYR
5 LRD0.12244 MYR
10 LRD0.24487 MYR
20 LRD0.48975 MYR
50 LRD1.22437 MYR
100 LRD2.44874 MYR
250 LRD6.12185 MYR
500 LRD12.24370 MYR
1000 LRD24.48740 MYR
2000 LRD48.97480 MYR
5000 LRD122.43700 MYR
10000 LRD244.87400 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Liberian Dollar
1 MYR40.83730 LRD
5 MYR204.18650 LRD
10 MYR408.37300 LRD
20 MYR816.74600 LRD
50 MYR2,041.86500 LRD
100 MYR4,083.73000 LRD
250 MYR10,209.32500 LRD
500 MYR20,418.65000 LRD
1000 MYR40,837.30000 LRD
2000 MYR81,674.60000 LRD
5000 MYR204,186.50000 LRD
10000 MYR408,373.00000 LRD