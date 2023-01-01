50 Sri Lankan rupees to Aruban florins

Convert LKR to AWG at the real exchange rate

50 lkr
0.28 awg

1.00000 LKR = 0.00551 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.36970.79811683.36851.524390.916751.341753.6727
1 CAD0.73008710.58269460.86621.112940.6693130.9795942.68139
1 GBP1.252951.716171104.4571.909981.14871.681154.60171
1 INR0.01199490.01642950.0095733610.0182850.01099650.01609420.0440538

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 LKR0.00551 AWG
5 LKR0.02753 AWG
10 LKR0.05507 AWG
20 LKR0.11013 AWG
50 LKR0.27533 AWG
100 LKR0.55065 AWG
250 LKR1.37664 AWG
500 LKR2.75327 AWG
1000 LKR5.50654 AWG
2000 LKR11.01308 AWG
5000 LKR27.53270 AWG
10000 LKR55.06540 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AWG181.60200 LKR
5 AWG908.01000 LKR
10 AWG1816.02000 LKR
20 AWG3632.04000 LKR
50 AWG9080.10000 LKR
100 AWG18160.20000 LKR
250 AWG45400.50000 LKR
500 AWG90801.00000 LKR
1000 AWG181602.00000 LKR
2000 AWG363204.00000 LKR
5000 AWG908010.00000 LKR
10000 AWG1816020.00000 LKR