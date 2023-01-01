20 Sri Lankan rupees to Argentine pesos

Convert LKR to ARS at the real exchange rate

20 lkr
21.72 ars

1.00000 LKR = 1.08617 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 LKR1.08617 ARS
5 LKR5.43085 ARS
10 LKR10.86170 ARS
20 LKR21.72340 ARS
50 LKR54.30850 ARS
100 LKR108.61700 ARS
250 LKR271.54250 ARS
500 LKR543.08500 ARS
1000 LKR1086.17000 ARS
2000 LKR2172.34000 ARS
5000 LKR5430.85000 ARS
10000 LKR10861.70000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ARS0.92066 LKR
5 ARS4.60332 LKR
10 ARS9.20664 LKR
20 ARS18.41328 LKR
50 ARS46.03320 LKR
100 ARS92.06640 LKR
250 ARS230.16600 LKR
500 ARS460.33200 LKR
1000 ARS920.66400 LKR
2000 ARS1841.32800 LKR
5000 ARS4603.32000 LKR
10000 ARS9206.64000 LKR