1 Sri Lankan rupee to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert LKR to AED at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.01 aed

1.00000 LKR = 0.01118 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.36990.7978383.371.523690.91661.341753.6726
1 CAD0.7299810.582460.85851.112270.6690320.9794512.68093
1 GBP1.25341.717031104.4961.90981.14891.681754.60324
1 INR0.01199470.01643160.0095697510.01827630.01099320.01609390.0440518

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LKR0.01118 AED
5 LKR0.05590 AED
10 LKR0.11180 AED
20 LKR0.22360 AED
50 LKR0.55900 AED
100 LKR1.11799 AED
250 LKR2.79497 AED
500 LKR5.58995 AED
1000 LKR11.17990 AED
2000 LKR22.35980 AED
5000 LKR55.89950 AED
10000 LKR111.79900 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AED89.44620 LKR
5 AED447.23100 LKR
10 AED894.46200 LKR
20 AED1788.92400 LKR
50 AED4472.31000 LKR
100 AED8944.62000 LKR
250 AED22361.55000 LKR
500 AED44723.10000 LKR
1000 AED89446.20000 LKR
2000 AED178892.40000 LKR
5000 AED447231.00000 LKR
10000 AED894462.00000 LKR