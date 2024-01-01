Cayman Islands dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert KYD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
1,824,720 ngn

1.000 KYD = 1,825 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.1170.9151.3418.71.5161.3480.782
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2250.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.09390.8611.46420.4421.6571.4740.855
1 SGD0.74762.0510.683113.961.1321.0060.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 KYD1,824.72000 NGN
5 KYD9,123.60000 NGN
10 KYD18,247.20000 NGN
20 KYD36,494.40000 NGN
50 KYD91,236.00000 NGN
100 KYD182,472.00000 NGN
250 KYD456,180.00000 NGN
500 KYD912,360.00000 NGN
1000 KYD1,824,720.00000 NGN
2000 KYD3,649,440.00000 NGN
5000 KYD9,123,600.00000 NGN
10000 KYD18,247,200.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 NGN0.00055 KYD
5 NGN0.00274 KYD
10 NGN0.00548 KYD
20 NGN0.01096 KYD
50 NGN0.02740 KYD
100 NGN0.05480 KYD
250 NGN0.13701 KYD
500 NGN0.27401 KYD
1000 NGN0.54803 KYD
2000 NGN1.09606 KYD
5000 NGN2.74015 KYD
10000 NGN5.48029 KYD