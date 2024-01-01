South Korean wons to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert KRW to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
630.40 aoa

1.000 KRW = 0.6304 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7911.4741.6590.96818.236
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2691.7251.9421.13321.346
1 USD0.9150.782183.1071.3491.5190.88616.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Angolan Kwanza
1 KRW0.63040 AOA
5 KRW3.15200 AOA
10 KRW6.30399 AOA
20 KRW12.60798 AOA
50 KRW31.51995 AOA
100 KRW63.03990 AOA
250 KRW157.59975 AOA
500 KRW315.19950 AOA
1000 KRW630.39900 AOA
2000 KRW1,260.79800 AOA
5000 KRW3,151.99500 AOA
10000 KRW6,303.99000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / South Korean Won
1 AOA1.58630 KRW
5 AOA7.93150 KRW
10 AOA15.86300 KRW
20 AOA31.72600 KRW
50 AOA79.31500 KRW
100 AOA158.63000 KRW
250 AOA396.57500 KRW
500 AOA793.15000 KRW
1000 AOA1,586.30000 KRW
2000 AOA3,172.60000 KRW
5000 AOA7,931.50000 KRW
10000 AOA15,863.00000 KRW