Jamaican dollars to Dominican pesos today

Convert JMD to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
384.63 dop

1.000 JMD = 0.3846 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
How to convert Jamaican dollars to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 JMD0.38463 DOP
5 JMD1.92317 DOP
10 JMD3.84633 DOP
20 JMD7.69266 DOP
50 JMD19.23165 DOP
100 JMD38.46330 DOP
250 JMD96.15825 DOP
500 JMD192.31650 DOP
1000 JMD384.63300 DOP
2000 JMD769.26600 DOP
5000 JMD1,923.16500 DOP
10000 JMD3,846.33000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 DOP2.59988 JMD
5 DOP12.99940 JMD
10 DOP25.99880 JMD
20 DOP51.99760 JMD
50 DOP129.99400 JMD
100 DOP259.98800 JMD
250 DOP649.97000 JMD
500 DOP1,299.94000 JMD
1000 DOP2,599.88000 JMD
2000 DOP5,199.76000 JMD
5000 DOP12,999.40000 JMD
10000 DOP25,998.80000 JMD