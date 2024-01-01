Jamaican dollars to Dominican pesos today

Convert JMD to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
380.80 dop

J$1.000 JMD = $0.3808 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38080.3816
Low0.37750.3716
Average0.37880.3786
Change0.53%1.96%
1 JMD to DOP stats

The performance of JMD to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3808 and a 30 day low of 0.3775. This means the 30 day average was 0.3788. The change for JMD to DOP was 0.53.

The performance of JMD to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3816 and a 90 day low of 0.3716. This means the 90 day average was 0.3786. The change for JMD to DOP was 1.96.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 JMD0.38080 DOP
5 JMD1.90400 DOP
10 JMD3.80800 DOP
20 JMD7.61600 DOP
50 JMD19.04000 DOP
100 JMD38.08000 DOP
250 JMD95.20000 DOP
500 JMD190.40000 DOP
1000 JMD380.80000 DOP
2000 JMD761.60000 DOP
5000 JMD1,904.00000 DOP
10000 JMD3,808.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 DOP2.62605 JMD
5 DOP13.13025 JMD
10 DOP26.26050 JMD
20 DOP52.52100 JMD
50 DOP131.30250 JMD
100 DOP262.60500 JMD
250 DOP656.51250 JMD
500 DOP1,313.02500 JMD
1000 DOP2,626.05000 JMD
2000 DOP5,252.10000 JMD
5000 DOP13,130.25000 JMD
10000 DOP26,260.50000 JMD