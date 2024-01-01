Jamaican dollars to Bahamian dollars today

Convert JMD to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
6.51 bsd

1.000 JMD = 0.006509 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
1 JMD0.00651 BSD
5 JMD0.03255 BSD
10 JMD0.06509 BSD
20 JMD0.13019 BSD
50 JMD0.32547 BSD
100 JMD0.65094 BSD
250 JMD1.62736 BSD
500 JMD3.25472 BSD
1000 JMD6.50944 BSD
2000 JMD13.01888 BSD
5000 JMD32.54720 BSD
10000 JMD65.09440 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BSD153.62300 JMD
5 BSD768.11500 JMD
10 BSD1,536.23000 JMD
20 BSD3,072.46000 JMD
50 BSD7,681.15000 JMD
100 BSD15,362.30000 JMD
250 BSD38,405.75000 JMD
500 BSD76,811.50000 JMD
1000 BSD153,623.00000 JMD
2000 BSD307,246.00000 JMD
5000 BSD768,115.00000 JMD
10000 BSD1,536,230.00000 JMD