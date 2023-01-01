5000 Indian rupees to Ugandan shillings

Convert INR to UGX at the real exchange rate

5000 inr
227272 ugx

1.00000 INR = 45.45430 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.370.91873.672550.8005761.528942851.34215
1 CAD0.72992710.6705812.680690.5843621.11601208.0290.979672
1 EUR1.08851.4912513.997570.87141.66425310.2231.46093
1 AED0.272290.3730380.25015210.2179890.41631477.60280.365455

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 INR45.45430 UGX
5 INR227.27150 UGX
10 INR454.54300 UGX
20 INR909.08600 UGX
50 INR2272.71500 UGX
100 INR4545.43000 UGX
250 INR11363.57500 UGX
500 INR22727.15000 UGX
1000 INR45454.30000 UGX
2000 INR90908.60000 UGX
5000 INR227271.50000 UGX
10000 INR454543.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Indian Rupee
1 UGX0.02200 INR
5 UGX0.11000 INR
10 UGX0.22000 INR
20 UGX0.44000 INR
50 UGX1.10001 INR
100 UGX2.20001 INR
250 UGX5.50003 INR
500 UGX11.00005 INR
1000 UGX22.00010 INR
2000 UGX44.00020 INR
5000 UGX110.00050 INR
10000 UGX220.00100 INR