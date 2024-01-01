Isle of Man pounds to Zambian kwacha today

Convert IMP to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
33,234.50 zmw

1.000 IMP = 33.23 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7381.4731.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2291.7241.9421.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.1051.3491.520.88716.695
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / ZMW
1 IMP33.23450 ZMW
5 IMP166.17250 ZMW
10 IMP332.34500 ZMW
20 IMP664.69000 ZMW
50 IMP1,661.72500 ZMW
100 IMP3,323.45000 ZMW
250 IMP8,308.62500 ZMW
500 IMP16,617.25000 ZMW
1000 IMP33,234.50000 ZMW
2000 IMP66,469.00000 ZMW
5000 IMP166,172.50000 ZMW
10000 IMP332,345.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Isle of Man pound
1 ZMW0.03009 IMP
5 ZMW0.15045 IMP
10 ZMW0.30089 IMP
20 ZMW0.60178 IMP
50 ZMW1.50446 IMP
100 ZMW3.00892 IMP
250 ZMW7.52230 IMP
500 ZMW15.04460 IMP
1000 ZMW30.08920 IMP
2000 ZMW60.17840 IMP
5000 ZMW150.44600 IMP
10000 ZMW300.89200 IMP