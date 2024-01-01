Isle of Man pounds to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert IMP to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
1,072,400 aoa

1.000 IMP = 1,072 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7491.4731.6590.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2521.7241.9421.13321.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1071.3491.5190.88616.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 IMP1,072.40000 AOA
5 IMP5,362.00000 AOA
10 IMP10,724.00000 AOA
20 IMP21,448.00000 AOA
50 IMP53,620.00000 AOA
100 IMP107,240.00000 AOA
250 IMP268,100.00000 AOA
500 IMP536,200.00000 AOA
1000 IMP1,072,400.00000 AOA
2000 IMP2,144,800.00000 AOA
5000 IMP5,362,000.00000 AOA
10000 IMP10,724,000.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Isle of Man pound
1 AOA0.00093 IMP
5 AOA0.00466 IMP
10 AOA0.00932 IMP
20 AOA0.01865 IMP
50 AOA0.04662 IMP
100 AOA0.09325 IMP
250 AOA0.23312 IMP
500 AOA0.46624 IMP
1000 AOA0.93249 IMP
2000 AOA1.86497 IMP
5000 AOA4.66243 IMP
10000 AOA9.32486 IMP