500 idr
248 pyg

Rp1.000 IDR = ₲0.4961 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18
IDR to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PYG
1 IDR to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49720.4972
Low0.46780.4577
Average0.48450.4703
Change6.04%7.34%
1 IDR to PYG stats

The performance of IDR to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4972 and a 30 day low of 0.4678. This means the 30 day average was 0.4845. The change for IDR to PYG was 6.04.

The performance of IDR to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4972 and a 90 day low of 0.4577. This means the 90 day average was 0.4703. The change for IDR to PYG was 7.34.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Paraguayan Guarani
1 IDR0.49608 PYG
5 IDR2.48042 PYG
10 IDR4.96084 PYG
20 IDR9.92168 PYG
50 IDR24.80420 PYG
100 IDR49.60840 PYG
250 IDR124.02100 PYG
500 IDR248.04200 PYG
1000 IDR496.08400 PYG
2000 IDR992.16800 PYG
5000 IDR2,480.42000 PYG
10000 IDR4,960.84000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PYG2.01579 IDR
5 PYG10.07895 IDR
10 PYG20.15790 IDR
20 PYG40.31580 IDR
50 PYG100.78950 IDR
100 PYG201.57900 IDR
250 PYG503.94750 IDR
500 PYG1,007.89500 IDR
1000 PYG2,015.79000 IDR
2000 PYG4,031.58000 IDR
5000 PYG10,078.95000 IDR
10000 PYG20,157.90000 IDR