60,000 Hungarian forints to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert HUF to AED at the real exchange rate
HUF to AED conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.01032 AED
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0104
|0.0104
|Low
|0.0101
|0.0099
|Average
|0.0103
|0.0101
|Change
|2.43%
|0.89%
|View full history
1 HUF to AED stats
The performance of HUF to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0104 and a 30 day low of 0.0101. This means the 30 day average was 0.0103. The change for HUF to AED was 2.43.
The performance of HUF to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0104 and a 90 day low of 0.0099. This means the 90 day average was 0.0101. The change for HUF to AED was 0.89.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to United Arab Emirates dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|2000 HUF
|20.63600 AED
|5000 HUF
|51.59000 AED
|10000 HUF
|103.18000 AED
|15000 HUF
|154.77000 AED
|20000 HUF
|206.36000 AED
|30000 HUF
|309.54000 AED
|40000 HUF
|412.72000 AED
|50000 HUF
|515.90000 AED
|60000 HUF
|619.08000 AED
|100000 HUF
|1,031.80000 AED
|150000 HUF
|1,547.70000 AED
|200000 HUF
|2,063.60000 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Hungarian Forint
|1 AED
|96.91800 HUF
|5 AED
|484.59000 HUF
|10 AED
|969.18000 HUF
|20 AED
|1,938.36000 HUF
|50 AED
|4,845.90000 HUF
|100 AED
|9,691.80000 HUF
|250 AED
|24,229.50000 HUF
|500 AED
|48,459.00000 HUF
|1000 AED
|96,918.00000 HUF
|2000 AED
|193,836.00000 HUF
|5000 AED
|484,590.00000 HUF
|10000 AED
|969,180.00000 HUF