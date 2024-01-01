250 Haitian gourdes to Jamaican dollars

Convert HTG to JMD at the real exchange rate

250 htg
299.10 jmd

G1.000 HTG = J$1.196 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 HTG to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.19701.1970
Low1.18541.1732
Average1.19211.1855
Change0.57%1.81%
View full history

1 HTG to JMD stats

The performance of HTG to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1970 and a 30 day low of 1.1854. This means the 30 day average was 1.1921. The change for HTG to JMD was 0.57.

The performance of HTG to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1970 and a 90 day low of 1.1732. This means the 90 day average was 1.1855. The change for HTG to JMD was 1.81.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.30917.9711.3540.76283.9610.9061.485
1 SGD0.764113.7271.0340.58264.1340.6921.134
1 ZAR0.0560.07310.0750.0424.6720.050.083
1 CAD0.7380.96713.2710.56361.9980.6691.097

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Jamaican Dollar
1 HTG1.19638 JMD
5 HTG5.98190 JMD
10 HTG11.96380 JMD
20 HTG23.92760 JMD
50 HTG59.81900 JMD
100 HTG119.63800 JMD
250 HTG299.09500 JMD
500 HTG598.19000 JMD
1000 HTG1,196.38000 JMD
2000 HTG2,392.76000 JMD
5000 HTG5,981.90000 JMD
10000 HTG11,963.80000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 JMD0.83585 HTG
5 JMD4.17926 HTG
10 JMD8.35852 HTG
20 JMD16.71704 HTG
50 JMD41.79260 HTG
100 JMD83.58520 HTG
250 JMD208.96300 HTG
500 JMD417.92600 HTG
1000 JMD835.85200 HTG
2000 JMD1,671.70400 HTG
5000 JMD4,179.26000 HTG
10000 JMD8,358.52000 HTG