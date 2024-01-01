20 Haitian gourdes to Danish kroner

Convert HTG to DKK at the real exchange rate

20 htg
1.03 dkk

G1.000 HTG = kr0.05155 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18
HTG to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DKK
1 HTG to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05220.0530
Low0.05070.0507
Average0.05140.0520
Change-1.07%-0.39%
1 HTG to DKK stats

The performance of HTG to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0522 and a 30 day low of 0.0507. This means the 30 day average was 0.0514. The change for HTG to DKK was -1.07.

The performance of HTG to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0530 and a 90 day low of 0.0507. This means the 90 day average was 0.0520. The change for HTG to DKK was -0.39.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Danish Krone
1 HTG0.05155 DKK
5 HTG0.25777 DKK
10 HTG0.51555 DKK
20 HTG1.03109 DKK
50 HTG2.57774 DKK
100 HTG5.15547 DKK
250 HTG12.88868 DKK
500 HTG25.77735 DKK
1000 HTG51.55470 DKK
2000 HTG103.10940 DKK
5000 HTG257.77350 DKK
10000 HTG515.54700 DKK
