10 Guatemalan quetzals to Fijian dollars

Convert GTQ to FJD at the real exchange rate

10 gtq
2.84 fjd

1.00000 GTQ = 0.28364 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856151.087790.56731.468071.629880.945618.6987
1 GBP1.1680211.2705105.7881.714791.90381.1044821.8412
1 USD0.919350.787092183.2651.34971.498460.869417.191
1 INR0.01104150.009452850.012009810.01620970.01799630.01044140.206461

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Fijian Dollar
1 GTQ0.28364 FJD
5 GTQ1.41818 FJD
10 GTQ2.83637 FJD
20 GTQ5.67274 FJD
50 GTQ14.18185 FJD
100 GTQ28.36370 FJD
250 GTQ70.90925 FJD
500 GTQ141.81850 FJD
1000 GTQ283.63700 FJD
2000 GTQ567.27400 FJD
5000 GTQ1418.18500 FJD
10000 GTQ2836.37000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 FJD3.52563 GTQ
5 FJD17.62815 GTQ
10 FJD35.25630 GTQ
20 FJD70.51260 GTQ
50 FJD176.28150 GTQ
100 FJD352.56300 GTQ
250 FJD881.40750 GTQ
500 FJD1762.81500 GTQ
1000 FJD3525.63000 GTQ
2000 FJD7051.26000 GTQ
5000 FJD17628.15000 GTQ
10000 FJD35256.30000 GTQ