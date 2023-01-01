2000 Guinean francs to South African rand

Convert GNF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 gnf
4.33 zar

1.00000 GNF = 0.00217 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85621.087590.55071.467741.62970.9452518.7037
1 GBP1.1679511.27045105.7841.714661.903871.1040121.8502
1 USD0.919550.787123183.2651.349651.498580.869217.1988
1 INR0.01104350.009453220.012009810.01620910.01799770.0104390.206555

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / South African Rand
1 GNF0.00217 ZAR
5 GNF0.01083 ZAR
10 GNF0.02165 ZAR
20 GNF0.04330 ZAR
50 GNF0.10826 ZAR
100 GNF0.21652 ZAR
250 GNF0.54131 ZAR
500 GNF1.08262 ZAR
1000 GNF2.16523 ZAR
2000 GNF4.33046 ZAR
5000 GNF10.82615 ZAR
10000 GNF21.65230 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Guinean Franc
1 ZAR461.84500 GNF
5 ZAR2309.22500 GNF
10 ZAR4618.45000 GNF
20 ZAR9236.90000 GNF
50 ZAR23092.25000 GNF
100 ZAR46184.50000 GNF
250 ZAR115461.25000 GNF
500 ZAR230922.50000 GNF
1000 ZAR461845.00000 GNF
2000 ZAR923690.00000 GNF
5000 ZAR2309225.00000 GNF
10000 ZAR4618450.00000 GNF