5 gip
3799 xof

1.00000 GIP = 759.86000 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.088390.61111.468991.633840.946818.704
1 GBP1.1657711.2686105.6231.712361.904521.1037521.8027
1 USD0.918850.788271183.25931.34981.501280.8717.1864
1 INR0.01103620.009467660.012010710.0162120.01803130.01044930.20642

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GIP759.86000 XOF
5 GIP3799.30000 XOF
10 GIP7598.60000 XOF
20 GIP15197.20000 XOF
50 GIP37993.00000 XOF
100 GIP75986.00000 XOF
250 GIP189965.00000 XOF
500 GIP379930.00000 XOF
1000 GIP759860.00000 XOF
2000 GIP1519720.00000 XOF
5000 GIP3799300.00000 XOF
10000 GIP7598600.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Gibraltar Pound
1 XOF0.00132 GIP
5 XOF0.00658 GIP
10 XOF0.01316 GIP
20 XOF0.02632 GIP
50 XOF0.06580 GIP
100 XOF0.13160 GIP
250 XOF0.32901 GIP
500 XOF0.65802 GIP
1000 XOF1.31603 GIP
2000 XOF2.63206 GIP
5000 XOF6.58015 GIP
10000 XOF13.16030 GIP