20 Ghanaian cedis to Rwandan francs

Convert GHS to RWF at the real exchange rate

20 ghs
2,150 rwf

1.00000 GHS = 107.49400 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Rwandan Franc
1 GHS107.49400 RWF
5 GHS537.47000 RWF
10 GHS1074.94000 RWF
20 GHS2149.88000 RWF
50 GHS5374.70000 RWF
100 GHS10749.40000 RWF
250 GHS26873.50000 RWF
500 GHS53747.00000 RWF
1000 GHS107494.00000 RWF
2000 GHS214988.00000 RWF
5000 GHS537470.00000 RWF
10000 GHS1074940.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RWF0.00930 GHS
5 RWF0.04651 GHS
10 RWF0.09303 GHS
20 RWF0.18606 GHS
50 RWF0.46514 GHS
100 RWF0.93029 GHS
250 RWF2.32572 GHS
500 RWF4.65144 GHS
1000 RWF9.30288 GHS
2000 RWF18.60576 GHS
5000 RWF46.51440 GHS
10000 RWF93.02880 GHS