1.000 GHS = 8.500 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Serbian Dinar
1 GHS8.50008 RSD
5 GHS42.50040 RSD
10 GHS85.00080 RSD
20 GHS170.00160 RSD
50 GHS425.00400 RSD
100 GHS850.00800 RSD
250 GHS2,125.02000 RSD
500 GHS4,250.04000 RSD
1000 GHS8,500.08000 RSD
2000 GHS17,000.16000 RSD
5000 GHS42,500.40000 RSD
10000 GHS85,000.80000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RSD0.11765 GHS
5 RSD0.58823 GHS
10 RSD1.17646 GHS
20 RSD2.35292 GHS
50 RSD5.88230 GHS
100 RSD11.76460 GHS
250 RSD29.41150 GHS
500 RSD58.82300 GHS
1000 RSD117.64600 GHS
2000 RSD235.29200 GHS
5000 RSD588.23000 GHS
10000 RSD1,176.46000 GHS