10 ghs
49.05 dop

1.00000 GHS = 4.90525 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Dominican Peso
1 GHS4.90525 DOP
5 GHS24.52625 DOP
10 GHS49.05250 DOP
20 GHS98.10500 DOP
50 GHS245.26250 DOP
100 GHS490.52500 DOP
250 GHS1226.31250 DOP
500 GHS2452.62500 DOP
1000 GHS4905.25000 DOP
2000 GHS9810.50000 DOP
5000 GHS24526.25000 DOP
10000 GHS49052.50000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DOP0.20386 GHS
5 DOP1.01931 GHS
10 DOP2.03863 GHS
20 DOP4.07726 GHS
50 DOP10.19315 GHS
100 DOP20.38630 GHS
250 DOP50.96575 GHS
500 DOP101.93150 GHS
1000 DOP203.86300 GHS
2000 DOP407.72600 GHS
5000 DOP1019.31500 GHS
10000 DOP2038.63000 GHS