Ghanaian cedis to Bahraini dinars today

Convert GHS to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
29.680 bhd

1.000 GHS = 0.02968 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bahraini Dinar
1 GHS0.02968 BHD
5 GHS0.14840 BHD
10 GHS0.29680 BHD
20 GHS0.59360 BHD
50 GHS1.48400 BHD
100 GHS2.96799 BHD
250 GHS7.41998 BHD
500 GHS14.83995 BHD
1000 GHS29.67990 BHD
2000 GHS59.35980 BHD
5000 GHS148.39950 BHD
10000 GHS296.79900 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BHD33.69280 GHS
5 BHD168.46400 GHS
10 BHD336.92800 GHS
20 BHD673.85600 GHS
50 BHD1,684.64000 GHS
100 BHD3,369.28000 GHS
250 BHD8,423.20000 GHS
500 BHD16,846.40000 GHS
1000 BHD33,692.80000 GHS
2000 BHD67,385.60000 GHS
5000 BHD168,464.00000 GHS
10000 BHD336,928.00000 GHS