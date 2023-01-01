1 thousand Georgian laris to Danish kroner

Convert GEL to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
2,522.88 dkk

1.00000 GEL = 2.52288 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:40
How to convert Georgian laris to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Danish Krone
1 GEL2.52288 DKK
5 GEL12.61440 DKK
10 GEL25.22880 DKK
20 GEL50.45760 DKK
50 GEL126.14400 DKK
100 GEL252.28800 DKK
250 GEL630.72000 DKK
500 GEL1261.44000 DKK
1000 GEL2522.88000 DKK
2000 GEL5045.76000 DKK
5000 GEL12614.40000 DKK
10000 GEL25228.80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Georgian Lari
1 DKK0.39637 GEL
5 DKK1.98186 GEL
10 DKK3.96372 GEL
20 DKK7.92744 GEL
50 DKK19.81860 GEL
100 DKK39.63720 GEL
250 DKK99.09300 GEL
500 DKK198.18600 GEL
1000 DKK396.37200 GEL
2000 DKK792.74400 GEL
5000 DKK1981.86000 GEL
10000 DKK3963.72000 GEL