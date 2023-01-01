1 thousand British pounds sterling to Tunisian dinars

Convert GBP to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
3,893.280 tnd

1.00000 GBP = 3.89328 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87061.090290.82271.497441.663670.963218.74
1 GBP1.1486311.2521104.311.719821.910731.1063621.523
1 USD0.917250.798658183.30831.373551.526020.883517.1895
1 INR0.01101050.009586780.012003610.01648760.01831770.01060520.206336

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Tunisian Dinar
1 GBP3.89328 TND
5 GBP19.46640 TND
10 GBP38.93280 TND
20 GBP77.86560 TND
50 GBP194.66400 TND
100 GBP389.32800 TND
250 GBP973.32000 TND
500 GBP1946.64000 TND
1000 GBP3893.28000 TND
2000 GBP7786.56000 TND
5000 GBP19466.40000 TND
10000 GBP38932.80000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 TND0.25685 GBP
5 TND1.28426 GBP
10 TND2.56853 GBP
20 TND5.13706 GBP
50 TND12.84265 GBP
100 TND25.68530 GBP
250 TND64.21325 GBP
500 TND128.42650 GBP
1000 TND256.85300 GBP
2000 TND513.70600 GBP
5000 TND1284.26500 GBP
10000 TND2568.53000 GBP