5 British pounds sterling to New Zealand dollars

Convert GBP to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
10.39 nzd

1.00000 GBP = 2.07711 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
How to convert British pounds sterling to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / New Zealand Dollar
1 GBP2.07711 NZD
5 GBP10.38555 NZD
10 GBP20.77110 NZD
20 GBP41.54220 NZD
50 GBP103.85550 NZD
100 GBP207.71100 NZD
250 GBP519.27750 NZD
500 GBP1038.55500 NZD
1000 GBP2077.11000 NZD
2000 GBP4154.22000 NZD
5000 GBP10385.55000 NZD
10000 GBP20771.10000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 NZD0.48144 GBP
5 NZD2.40720 GBP
10 NZD4.81439 GBP
20 NZD9.62878 GBP
50 NZD24.07195 GBP
100 NZD48.14390 GBP
250 NZD120.35975 GBP
500 NZD240.71950 GBP
1000 NZD481.43900 GBP
2000 NZD962.87800 GBP
5000 NZD2407.19500 GBP
10000 NZD4814.39000 GBP