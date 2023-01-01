5 British pounds sterling to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert GBP to BAM at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
11.27 bam

1.00000 GBP = 2.25396 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9168583.32331.52265148.7051.370.883651.65481
1 EUR1.0907190.88071.66075162.1951.494260.96381.8049
1 INR0.01200140.011003410.0182741.784670.0164420.01060510.0198601
1 AUD0.656750.60213654.7226197.6620.8997480.5803371.08679

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 GBP2.25396 BAM
5 GBP11.26980 BAM
10 GBP22.53960 BAM
20 GBP45.07920 BAM
50 GBP112.69800 BAM
100 GBP225.39600 BAM
250 GBP563.49000 BAM
500 GBP1126.98000 BAM
1000 GBP2253.96000 BAM
2000 GBP4507.92000 BAM
5000 GBP11269.80000 BAM
10000 GBP22539.60000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / British Pound Sterling
1 BAM0.44366 GBP
5 BAM2.21832 GBP
10 BAM4.43663 GBP
20 BAM8.87326 GBP
50 BAM22.18315 GBP
100 BAM44.36630 GBP
250 BAM110.91575 GBP
500 BAM221.83150 GBP
1000 BAM443.66300 GBP
2000 BAM887.32600 GBP
5000 BAM2218.31500 GBP
10000 BAM4436.63000 GBP