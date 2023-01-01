10 thousand Fijian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert FJD to UAH at the real exchange rate

10,000 fjd
160,667 uah

1.00000 FJD = 16.06670 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870251.0905590.87931.493511.661920.9641518.7444
1 GBP1.149111.2532104.4341.716261.909781.107921.54
1 USD0.916950.797957183.33351.36951.523930.884117.188
1 INR0.01100360.009575470.01210.0164340.01828710.01060920.206256

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 FJD16.06670 UAH
5 FJD80.33350 UAH
10 FJD160.66700 UAH
20 FJD321.33400 UAH
50 FJD803.33500 UAH
100 FJD1606.67000 UAH
250 FJD4016.67500 UAH
500 FJD8033.35000 UAH
1000 FJD16066.70000 UAH
2000 FJD32133.40000 UAH
5000 FJD80333.50000 UAH
10000 FJD160667.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Fijian Dollar
1 UAH0.06224 FJD
5 UAH0.31120 FJD
10 UAH0.62240 FJD
20 UAH1.24481 FJD
50 UAH3.11203 FJD
100 UAH6.22405 FJD
250 UAH15.56012 FJD
500 UAH31.12025 FJD
1000 UAH62.24050 FJD
2000 UAH124.48100 FJD
5000 UAH311.20250 FJD
10000 UAH622.40500 FJD